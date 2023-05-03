Builders merchant opens a new indoor paving showroom in Crawley

Laker Builders Merchant has launched a new indoor showroom for porcelain and natural stone paving at its Crawley branch, now the largest dedicated indoor paving showroom at a builders merchant within a 20-mile radius.

Laker chose to feature Pavestone due to the quality of the product, the huge range of porcelain and natural stone pavers as well as Walling, Cladding, Block Paving, Edging and Paving Setts plus many Pavestone’s cleaning and grouting accessories.

Stephen Robinson, MD of Laker said: “The Pavestone team were fantastic in giving us the support we needed to get pricing, imagery and our showroom built and launched. The data and collateral provided also helped the marketing team to get the products online quickly and in time for the launch.”

The new showroom integrates a range of landscaping products to enhance the wide range of pavers on display, including artificial grass and showcases decorative aggregates that can be used in conjunction with the pavers, so Landscapers and their customers can get a real sense of what their choices are. The Laker team also installed a Digital Display Screen which runs Pavestone’s fly-through videos, to further showcase the product.

Launched end of April with Steve Sawyer, Executive Director of Manor Royal Business District (MRBD) officially opening the showroom with a short speech and ribbon cutting. “It’s impressive the way Lakers continually push the boundaries, looking creatively at how they use space, enhance customer experience, and commit to a carbon zero future against a tricky economic climate. Not your typical builders merchant.”

James Crossland, National Sales Manager at Pavestone UK was also there on the day to support us and ensure all our visitors were duly taken care of including any queries for customers being answered. Laker and Pavestone were also supported by h&b Buying Group’s Colin Wilson.

Laker wanted to make a day of the launch and incorporated a Trade Day alongside a BBQ for customers to speak to experts and grab a bite to eat as well. Suppliers came in droves to support Laker on the day, including XL Joinery, Bostik, Crown Paints, STS NoMorePly, Cure It, TIMCO and Mannok, all bringing stands offering expertise and freebies for customers.