Arun District Council has refused permission for a shop in Bognor Regis to sell alcohol.

The application for the Best Bulgarian Shop Ltd, in the Durban Road Business Centre, was turned down by the licensing sub-committee on Monday (February 6) due to concerns about public safety and the prevention of crime and disorder.

The committee heard concerns from licensing officers that those two licensing objectives were at risk of being ‘seriously undermined’.

West Sussex Trading Standards said they had ‘no confidence’ that the objectives – which also included the prevention of public nuisance and the protection of children from harm – would be promoted.

Durban Business Centre (Google Maps Streetview)

And Sussex Police also raised ‘serious concerns’.

Company director Krasimir Adamov is also the sole director of The Best Mini Market Ltd, of Station Road, which recently had its premises licence revoked.

Mr Adamov told the meeting that he would not be appealing that decision, acknowledging that there had been ‘mistakes’.

He recognised that there had been problems with people drinking outside the shop and around the railway station but added: “When we are in the industrial zone we will not interrupt other businesses or the public.

“I think it will be better – there will be no issues like that.”

Mr Adamov also believed that customers at the Durban Road premises would most likely be their to shop – especially for Bulgarian food – and would be unlikely to go so far out of the town centre just for one can of alcohol.

