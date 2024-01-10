Burgess Hill photo retailer shares expert tips to capture the perfect winter night sky photo

Although the dark, early winter evenings can be hard to get through, they do offer the perfect opportunity to capture the night sky and its endless magic.

To help Burgess Hill photographers take the perfect shot of the skies above, a local independent photo retailer is offering their top tips and expert advice on capturing the night sky using a mobile phone or camera.

Michael Chant, Owner of Park Cameras on Victoria Business Park, York Road in Burgess Hill, said: “Winter offers endless opportunities to capture the night sky in all its glory but without the right techniques, some stargazers are missing out on the perfect interstellar snap.

“Before taking out your mobile phone or digital camera to take a picture, there are a range of factors to contend with to make sure your photo is just as out of this world as the stars you’re snapping!”

Michael Chant, Owner of Park Cameras shares his top tips

Battling low lighting

“The night sky has its drawbacks - the main one being that it’s dark, which makes photography tricky when not using a digital camera such as the Fujifilm X-S20. A lack of lighting makes it hard even for the most up-to-date smartphones to capture high-quality imagery. Getting out of the bright city lights is key to removing ambient light, which impacts what the eye can see in the night sky. Take yourself away from the busy streets and head somewhere with minimal artificial lighting, such as a green space, which will show you what the night sky really has to offer.”

Say no to zoom

“When we take a picture of something small with a smartphone, our instinct is to zoom in to make it look bigger and more visible. However, when it comes to the stars, your zoom setting needs to be kept away. Small objects like stars can become heavily pixelated when zoom is used. Once you view the picture on a screen larger than your phone, you’ll be disappointed with a grainy image – and even more disappointed if you print your image.”

Apps to help you

“For those that don’t know, the shutter speed is the length of time that the digital sensor inside the camera is exposed to light when taking a photograph – it’s the key ingredient to achieving balanced brightness levels. Unfortunately, you can’t control this function on the majority of smartphones but that’s where camera apps can help. There is a range of apps to simulate the shutter effect for both iOS and Android, taking multiple photos in a short span to recreate long exposure. On some mobile devices, like newer Apple iPhones, the camera app often features built-in software as standard, such as Night Mode, which is designed to capture more detail and brighten shots in low-light situations automatically.”

Ready, steady, go!

“Contending with low light is a lot easier with a steady hand. Using a tripod ensures you have a stable surface which reduces shake and avoids UFOs (Unidentified Fuzzy Objects) in your photos. With a steady set-up, you might find yourself capturing a real-life UFO – you never know when photographing the unknown up above!

“Once you’ve got the perfect photo, don’t hide it away in your camera gallery only to be forgotten. As a PHOTO by Fujifilm retailer, we offer the latest and greatest in photo printing technology that can bring your night sky photos to life. Whether you want to hang your photo with pride, or use it to customise a gift, our in-store printing services make it easy using one of our printing kiosks – because a photo can never be brought to life on a mobile phone screen!”

Park Cameras offers a range of photo printing services in-store and online, using the latest technology by Fujifilm. PHOTO by Fujifilm retailers offer a wide range of services – such as personalised gifts to restoring old and damaged photos, and professional printing. Fujifilm has been supporting local business owners since 1996 and boasts independent retail partners throughout the UK and Ireland, from Nottingham to Newhaven.