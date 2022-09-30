The event takes place at the pub in Church Walk from Wednesday, October 12, until Sunday, October 23.

It will offer a selection of real ales, including three from brewers in South Africa, Norway and Australia who have brewed their beers in England for the festival.

Pub manager Kayleigh Pratt said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale all made using only British-grown hop varieties. It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb ales over a 12-day period and support the British hop industry too.

“The hop varieties include Jester, Fuggles, First Gold, Opus, Goldings and Godiver.”

The ales will cost £1.99 a pint and a number of them will be available in the pub for the first time, including some brewed especially for the festival. Customers will be able to enjoy three one-third-of-a-pint ales for the price of a festival pint.

The festival line-up includes Jester (Green Jack Brewery), Rebel Flame (Shepherd Neame Brewery), All the Leaves are Brown (Brewster's Brewery), Bonkers Conkers (Greene King Brewery), Hoptober (Coach House Brewery), Kaleidoscope (Lancaster Brewery) and Victory Ale (Batemans Brewery).

The overseas ales are Autumn Amber (Mad Giant Brewery, South Africa), Rav (Telemark Bryggeri, Norway) and Wungong (Nowhereman Brewery, Australia).

A festival news booklet will be in the pub, on the Wetherspoon app and on the website.