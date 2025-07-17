Burgess Hill’s Fabric Shop holds closing down sale following ‘huge reduction in turnover’

The store, which has been in the town centre since 1994, is set to shut its doors on Saturday, July 26.

Fliers on the shop front at 78 Church Walk say that shoppers can get 20 per cent off all stock.

They said: “It is with great sadness that we are having to close our stores. Namely our main store in Worthing and our smaller store in Burgess Hill. The continuing increases to our overheads imposed by the current government and reduced support for business rates has impacted all businesses.”

Speaking about the Worthing shop closure, they said there had been ‘unrelenting disruption’ in the town centre, which had cause ‘a drastic reduction in customer numbers’.

Their post said: “Due to this and our huge reduction in turnover over the last nine months means our business is unsustainable.”

They added: “We would like to sincerely thank all our lovely staff and customers.”

1 . The Fabric Shop The Fabric Shop in Burgess Hill is set to close on Saturday, July 26 Photo: Steve Robards, SR2507171