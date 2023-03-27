Burgess Hill’s Oak Barn Bar and Restaurant raises more than 1,000 for St Peter & St James Hospice during British Pie Week
Oak Barn Bar and Restaurant in Burgess Hill has thanked all the customers who helped the establishment raise money for charity during British Pie Week.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 27th Mar 2023, 16:19 BST
General manager Chris Harris said: “We managed to raise an amazing £1,168 for St Peter & St James Hospice.”
From March 6-11 the Oak Barn donated a portion of each pie sold, as well as any money raised from table games. Pies on the menu included beef and stilton mini pie, shepherd’s pie and Sussex turkey and leek pie.