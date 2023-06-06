Whilst some tickets see a price increase to help cover higher bus running costs, others will become cheaper to help customers save money on their journey.

This includes the popular DayRider Gold, covering Stagecoach travel across Hampshire, Surrey and West Sussex, reducing by £1.10 to £8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New tickets will also be introduced for young people, with Child Flexi5 Day bundles and 4-week MegaRider tickets available across the region.

Bus operator Stagecoach has announced revised ticket prices from Sunday, June 18

James O'Neill, commercial director for Stagecoach South, is confident the improved ticket range will help encourage people to try the bus for the first time.

He said: "We’ve carefully reviewed our ticket offer this year, with so many new customers travelling under the Government’s £2 Single campaign. Our new ticket range will help support this promotion whilst offering a clearer choice for people travelling occasionally, frequently or together as a Group.

“We know people are thinking carefully about the cost and environmental impact of car driving. Bus travel remains fantastic value for money and it’s great to see so many residents coming out to support their local bus service.”

The main changes to Stagecoach tickets from June 18 are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Single and Return ticket prices are unchanged, with Single fares capped at £2 under the Government’s national travel campaign.

– DayRider tickets stay at similar or reduced prices. Day tickets will be available for the first time in Bognor Regis, Chichester, Hayling Island and Waterlooville.

– Nightrider tickets, offering unlimited bus travel after 7pm, rise by 20p to £3.

– Flexi5 tickets offer best value to customers making occasional trips, saving 20% on the cost of each DayRider

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– MegaRider week and period tickets will see a price increase. Xtra Direct Debit tickets remain best value for customers travelling every day.

– GroupRider tickets are available for each travel zone, with any four people travelling together for the price of two.

– New Flexi5 and 4-week MegaRider tickets will be available for children under 16

– StudentRider tickets are available for school children and Student ID holders, for each Term or a full academic year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stagecoach South provides a network of bus services across Hampshire, Surrey and West Sussex, as well as into the cities of Portsmouth and Brighton & Hove.

The Government funded £2 single bus fare cap remains in place until October 31 2023, to help passengers with cost of living. The cap will rise to £2.50 from November 1 2023 until November 30 2024.