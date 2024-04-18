Business Bites - How changes on South Street could inspire a whole new approach

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Both Wildwood and Three Joes pizza restaurants on South Street, Chichester, have closed this month. But with five places to grab a pizza on the same short street (not to mention the vending machine at the station), is that any wonder? So while we won’t be left with a gap when fulfilling our pizza cravings, it does open up the opportunity for something exciting to join the newly vacated premises.

South Street is gradually becoming a destination for boutique businesses, such as wool shop Yarn, independent gallery Kunst and community creative space JAM. So, could it become a blueprint for encouraging new and innovative businesses to the area?

An immediate quick fix would be to offer an hour of free parking in the town’s car parks, just like in Petworth. The cost of parking if often a barrier to visiting, so why not show people what is on offer to encourage them to stay and return?

Lucia Barbato, CEO Ilex Content Strategies and Business Ambassador Dementia Support

But with a relatively small population competing with destination shopping areas like Gunwharf a short trip away, Chichester must play to its strengths and tap into the tourist market.

Recent data suggests fewer families will be opting for staycations and city breaks this summer. The weather coupled with the cost of staying in the UK compared to a cheap package holiday in the sun can be off putting. Which means that to retain that all important footfall so vital for local businesses, perhaps Chichester as a whole has to be more innovative?

You may have seen the fantastic line up for the next Festival of Chichester this summer.

This was founded in 2012 and manages to attract world class writers and performers. Chichester packs a big cultural punch for what is a relatively small town. The theatre is also a driving force behind this. So why is Chichester so modest?

The Hay festival in Wales had a head start, but it is an internationally recognised brand in its own right. Doesn’t Chichester deserve similar? Of course, we have the blue flag beaches of the Wittering’s to entice tourists, not to mention the South Downs, Roman walls and stunning villages. But if we want to support local businesses and encourage other independents to set up in the empty spaces in the town centre, isn’t it time for a radical rethink of how we tackle the problem?

