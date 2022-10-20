Business taking over former Co-op and Post Office site in Eastbourne is revealed
It can now be revealed who is taking over the former Co-op and Post Office site in Eastbourne.
Back in February, the Co-op and Post Office in Meads Street shut despite months of protests from residents. Since then there has been a pop-up Post Office but the aim has remained to get a permanent branch open.
It was revealed last month that a permanent Post Office would be opening, but the successful applicant remained a mystery. Now it can be revealed that the business taking over the former Co-op store is also opening a Post Office within – the store will be a franchise of Southern Co-op under the Welcome fascia.
A spokesperson for the business said: “[The store] will offer the co-operative range of products known for its quality. The team look forward to being part of the Meads community and welcoming new faces into the store. The Eastbourne convenience store at 34 Meads Street is currently planned to reopen in December giving residents access to quality, responsibly sourced produce as well as essential services including a Post Office.”
Most Popular
Dennis Scard, chair for the Meads Community Association, said: “Meads residents are delighted with the news that after a long campaign to bring back a post office in Meads it will return in a Welcome store as part of the Southern Co-op franchise. Opening in December in the previous Co-op store it will be a great Christmas present for Meads residents and we wish the new store every success.”
Councillor Jane Lamb has been heavily involved in the campaign too. She said: “I am delighted that after months of conjecture and contact with the Post Office they have now announced the new host business in Meads Street on the site of the former Co-op. We welcome the new store and residents will feel relieved that after nine months, we will have a new Post Office. Thanks to Caroline Ansell MP, the Meads Community Association and Rev Giles Carpenter of St John's Church for all their support and great determination in working together with me. We are a strong and united community here and always work in the interests of the residents of Meads.”