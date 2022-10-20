Business taking over former Co-op and Post Office site in Eastbourne is revealed

Back in February, the Co-op and Post Office in Meads Street shut despite months of protests from residents. Since then there has been a pop-up Post Office but the aim has remained to get a permanent branch open.

It was revealed last month that a permanent Post Office would be opening, but the successful applicant remained a mystery. Now it can be revealed that the business taking over the former Co-op store is also opening a Post Office within – the store will be a franchise of Southern Co-op under the Welcome fascia.

A spokesperson for the business said: “[The store] will offer the co-operative range of products known for its quality. The team look forward to being part of the Meads community and welcoming new faces into the store. The Eastbourne convenience store at 34 Meads Street is currently planned to reopen in December giving residents access to quality, responsibly sourced produce as well as essential services including a Post Office.”

Welcome will be coming to Eastbourne (photo of the Southwater store in West Sussex, from Southern Co-op)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dennis Scard, chair for the Meads Community Association, said: “Meads residents are delighted with the news that after a long campaign to bring back a post office in Meads it will return in a Welcome store as part of the Southern Co-op franchise. Opening in December in the previous Co-op store it will be a great Christmas present for Meads residents and we wish the new store every success.”