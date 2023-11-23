Businesses urged to use talent insights to futureproof work environments by Brighton-based Wilbury

Brighton-based talent intelligence specialist, Wilbury Stratton, has called on employers to use talent insights to create positive, healthy office environments as more businesses opt towards office working.

Seven in ten companies have changed their policies in favour of a return to the office, according to a survey of 6,000 employers by Unispace, with many organisation’s looking to reduce isolation and improve collaboration.

In August this year, Zoom, announced that workers within 50 miles of its offices must work from there for at least part of the week, while two months earlier Google revealed it would allow fully remote working only in exceptional cases.

With employees now placing a greater onus on prioritising work-life balance, flexibility, purpose-driven roles and career progression, incorporating the new barometers that employees have set themselves is crucial.

Companies who use talent intelligence data to evolve to behaviours and attitudes in order to achieve a strong working environment will have an advantage over their competitors, Wilbury Stratton Director Alex Cheney said.

Talent intelligence data offers companies an understanding of their employees’ individual strengths, enabling greater collaboration in the workplace.

Empowered to recognise diverse skills, companies can leverage unique capabilities of different employees and synergize their teams more effectively, while at the same time fostering innovation and productivity.

By embracing data which delves into the needs of current and prospective employees, companies can cultivate an environment where varied talents merge harmoniously.

Meanwhile, talent insight data can be used to drive forward learning and development opportunities within the office by enabling organisations to identify individual skills and areas for growth.

Alex Cheney, Director, Wilbury Stratton, said: “The trend of working from home may be gradually giving way to a new era of office working, but it is the organisations who leverage talent insights to create workspaces that cater to the evolving needs and expectations of employees who will succeed moving forward.