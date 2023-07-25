Caer Gwent: A different kind of care home, run by Guild Care in Worthing

​At Caer Gwent, our elegant care home based in a quiet, residential area of Worthing, our team of highly-trained carers offer our residents a mixture of residential, nursing, and palliative care.

No matter where residents are on their journey, our fully-inclusive services adapt to deliver the right level of care and provide a forever home as residents’ needs change.

Combining superb residential living with 24-hour expert nursing care, the home has been individually designed with a luxurious yet welcoming feel, to create a sense of familiarity and independence. With light and spacious rooms that are fitted with en-suite bathrooms and soft furnishings, sunny and inviting communal spaces, and award-winning, nutritious food, our home is a place where our residents can live well, enjoy life and love every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about Caer Gwent, or to book a tour around our home, please contact our friendly enquiries team on 01903 327327 or email [email protected]

The garden at Caer Gwent, a home run by the charity Guild Care in Worthing. Picture: Guild Care / Submitted

Round-the-clock, person-centred care:

Our commitment to round-the-clock, person-centred care sets us apart. Moving into a new home can be a stressful time, which is why our team knows just how important it is to maintain a personal approach to our care, as well as market-leading levels of care staff.

Sammy Paynter, health and wellbeing co-ordinator at Caer Gwent, said: “We recently had a lady move in with us who missed having her own garden. The great thing about Caer Gwent is that we were able to give her a room that leads directly to our own garden – it’s these little personal touches that really go a long way.”

Keep on moving at Caer Gwent:

Guild Care says its commitment to round-the-clock, person-centred care sets it apart. Picture: Guild Care / Submitted

Caer Gwent regularly hosts a range of engaging and entertaining activities that go far beyond the traditional bingo or tea gatherings. Activities like drum fit and chair yoga are hugely popular – not only do they get residents moving but they also create such a nice buzz around the place. It’s these small moments where our team can bring joy to our residents, and it’s lovely to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sammy adds: “Our wide range of activities keep residents engaged, giving them an opportunity to enjoy light exercise and bond with fellow residents.”

Caer Gwent regularly hosts special days centred on popular events, like Wimbledon. Here, our residents can take part in special themed activities, whether that be watching the tennis, for example, or just indulging in the lovely, themed cupcakes!

Nurturing mental stimulation and connection:

Our team at Caer Gwent recognises that care goes beyond just the physical side of things. That’s why we offer a host of activities to keep residents’ minds active – from ‘talk days’ where we encourage everyone to chat about topical points to reminiscent conversations about Worthing in the past, or even the ever-popular ‘armchair travel’, where residents can take their own trip down memory lane with the help of modern technology.