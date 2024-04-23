Cala Homes pledges £15,000 commitment to West Sussex communities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Community Pledge is a UK-wide intiative across Cala’s regions and involves bespoke programmes of activity created for each Cala development, with the latest being launched in Angmering, home to Cala’s new Langmead Place development.

The Pledge has been developed by Cala’s teams on the ground and informed by the local community. While Langmead Place and other developments already contribute to communities through Section 106 obligations, the Community Pledge goes above and beyond these, giving additional value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A host of tailored measures have been incorporated into the Pledge at Langmead Place, addressing specific community needs, including bursaries, defribillator donations, learning programmes, staff volunteering and more.

Showhome of Support at Cala's Langmead Place development.

The first piece of activity for the community pledge in Angmering has already taken place when last November, Cala launched two Showhomes of Support at Langmead Place.

For these showhomes, Cala partnered with independent, local retailers to source items to furnish the homes as a way of supporting local businesses, with products including a diffuser from Sussex Meadow and limited edition wine from Kinsbrook Vineyard.

This Pledge also includes Cala’s new school initiatives, Land to Life, an education programme informing children on the process of how communities are created, and Stay Safe, Stay Away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stay Safe, Stay Away involves a Health and Safety talk to raise awareness amongst young people of the dangers of playing on building sites, which schools have already signed up to take part in this initiative during the summer term.

Cala's new development Langmead Place in Angmering.

The Pledge will also include a bursary that will help support the local area where there are more specific funding deficits.

Liz Stone, sales and marketing director at Cala South Home Counties, said: “At Cala, communities are at the forefront of everything we do, which is why we have introduced the Community Pledge, in order to contribute to the local areas in which we build in a more meaningful way.

“We hope this pledge gives the local community in Angmering and in West Sussex more broadly, as well as our partners such as local authorities, subcontractors and landowners, faith that we will not only deliver high quality homes, but that we’ll bring added value to the communtiy and leave a lasting, positive legacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re proud to have launched our two Showhomes of Support at Langmead Place and we look forward to moving forward with more exciting plans including the upcoming Stay Safe Stay Away sessions in local schools.”

The Community Pledge is an evolution of the many successful community programmes Cala has introduced over the years, including its Community Bursary which has provided over £400,000 worth of funding to more than 400 organisations and projects within communities across Scotland and England since 2016.

The Community Pledge will go one step further by bringing measurable, meaningful benefit to neighbourhoods through investing in and enhancing the very essence of what brings a community together.

Cala’s Langmead Place development is located in Angmering and offers an exclusive collection of 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom family homes. Langmead Place is open daily 10am-5pm by appointment only and for further information, call 01903 681339 or visit https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/south-east-england/west-sussex/langmead-place.