Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity is specifically looking for qualified beauty therapists, skincare specialists and make-up artists to volunteer to use their skills to help support the charity’s workshops.

Look Good Feel Better is a UK based cancer support charity and part of an affiliation operating in 27 countries worldwide. It organises free workshops held virtually, as well as in hospitals and Cancer Care Centres throughout the UK.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aimed at people undergoing treatment for cancer, the team provides practical make-up and skincare tips, as well as advice about changes to skin, eyebrows, eyelashes, hair, nails and body confidence. These sessions are all held in a safe environment and are proven to help attendants regain their confidence and feel better about themselves.

Look Good Feel Better's logo.

Chantelle McSweeney, who started volunteering recently, says: “Taking part has been an incredible experience. It is so rewarding to see how my beauty experience can help people feel better about themselves.

“The charity was really supportive and flexible, accommodating my busy schedule - so that was not a problem at all. They provided all the training that I needed and let me watch what they did at first to ensure it was the right fit for me, which reassured me and offered peace of mind.”

Chantelle added: “The workshops bring together like-minded people and the atmosphere is truly uplifting. I am so pleased that I decided to give it a go and would recommend it to anyone looking to make a real difference, even if you only have a few hours to spare over the year.”

Look Good Feel Better is seeking people in and around the Chichester area who are over 18 with a professional qualification (NVQ level 2+ or equivalent) and at least one years’ experience in skincare and/or make- up. The minimum input is nine hours a year.

It is the only cancer support charity offering support to women, men and young adults to combat the physical and psychological side-effects of their treatment.

You can apply to volunteer via the website: www.lookgoodfeelbetter.co.uk/volunteer/.