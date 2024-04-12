Capital Compactors and Balers bolsters field service network

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Capital Compactors and Balers (CCL), part of the Impact Environmental Group (IEG), has considerably expanded its field service engineer network with the addition of two new mobile service vehicles in the South East.

With this latest investment CCL, which manufactures waste and recycling compactors and balers for the UK’s commercial waste industry, has up-weighted its nationwide servicing and maintenance operational capabilities. Undertaken by a team of skilled in-house engineers, the company strives for a highly efficient 24-hour response time, heightened to 4 hours for high-traffic facilities such as distribution centres, hospitals and football stadiums.

Showcasing updated livery incorporating the wider IEG brand identity, the duo of new vehicles provides greater safety and comfort, while also reaffirming CCL’s environmental commitments with the extended fleet ensuring reduced mileage and lower emissions.

Alan Gridley, Service Manager at Capital Compactors and Balers commented: “This recent substantial investment in our service fleet represents a significant move for the business, strongly cementing our nationwide, market-leading offering. The introduction of additional fully-equipped vans, alongside our staff team of specialist service and maintenance engineers located strategically throughout the UK, enables us to enhance our provision of same and next-day reactive call-outs for our own equipment, as well as most third-party machines.”

Capital Compactors and Balers is the UK’s leading manufacturer of waste and recycling compactors and balers. Founded in 2000, the company provides and services waste compactors and recycling balers that waste operators and end-users acquire through rental contracts, as well as upfront equipment purchases.

Custom-made in its purpose-built factory near Sheffield, the compactors and balers are constructed using high-grade materials, boosting longevity and helping reduce downtime.

Capital Compactors and Balers is part of the Impact Environmental Group (IEG), a global environmental products and services business, providing a comprehensive suite of new and replacement products for waste and recycling containers, collection and compaction equipment, and waste transportation equipment. IEG EMEA’s brands include Duraflex™, Taylor, UKCM and Capital Compactors.