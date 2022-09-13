Car servicing and repair company to be closed across Sussex for the Queen's funeral

Kwik Fit said its centres will be closed on Monday, September 19.

Roger Griggs, communications director at Kwik Fit, added: “Following the declaration of a bank holiday to mark the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Kwik Fit centres will be closed on Monday, September 19.

“While we usually remain open on most bank holidays, these are unique circumstances.

"We are closing to enable all our colleagues to join their family and friends in paying their final respects as Her Majesty is laid to rest.

“We understand that many customers will be doing the same and hope that this decision does not cause inconvenience.”