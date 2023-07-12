A home care provider with branches in Sussex has transferred full ownership of the company to its management and care team.

On July 5, five Bluebird Care branches stretching from the edges of London to the South Coast were passed over to the care specialists.

The offer of colleague ownership is also intended to reward the care teams all the branches, in recognition of their dedicated service. Through this ownership model, 229 team members across the five Bluebird Care branches will have the opportunity to share in the future profits of the business.

To ensure that the transfer of ownership from the directors to their care team is as seamless as possible, Kate Barry will continue as Managing Director, and Paul will become a Director of the Trustee Company holding the shares on behalf of staff.

Full ownership of five Bluebird Care branches have been transferred to its management and care teams. Picture: Bluebird Care

To mark the ownership transfer and the opportunities that it heralds for local communities, Bluebird Care will host five celebrations for their care assistants and customers across Sussex. These will take place in Chichester, Epsom & Kingston, Reigate, Sussex Weald, and Sutton over the course of the summer.

The five Bluebird Care branches included in the ownership transfer are part of the network of Bluebird Care franchises, which provide care in the comfort of people’s own homes in over 220 locations across the UK and Ireland.

Kate Barry, Managing Director of Bluebird Care Chichester, Epsom & Kingston, Reigate, Sussex Weald and Sutton said: “We founded our Bluebird Care services to serve communities across Sussex, and we hope that transferring the company to our talented management and care teams will maximise our positive impact on local people who provide and receive care. We are consistently amazed by the skill and dedication of our care teams and have every faith that the care services we have built will thrive under their guidance.”

Sandra Sousa, Operations Director, and Sally Davies, Regional Care Manager, said: “We and our colleagues were delighted to learn that we will soon own Bluebird Care branches.