Care directory set to rapidly expand after tripling turnover in just two years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The dramatic growth is a direct result of Autumna, founded by female entrepreneur Debbie Harris, witnessing increased demand from care seekers and the company’s growing reputation as the UK’s most trusted online platform.

With an ageing population, demand has risen dramatically in the elderly and social care sector with many families requiring quick solutions for loved ones. Autumna allows self-funded care seekers to locate providers within minutes and provides a transparent marketplace that makes it simple for users to find and compare care homes, home care, live-in care and retirement living developments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managing Director and visionary pioneer, Debbie Harris, who experienced first-hand the stress of finding the right care for her aunt, founded Autumna in 2019 to provide a solution for the elderly and offer a free directory that allows care seekers to access information on every registered care provider across the UK.

Debbie Harris, Founder and Managing Director of Autumna.

Debbie said: “Our continued expansion is largely due to our growing reputation as the UK’s most detailed independent directory with more than 26,000 care and retirement living providers. This is free to use, and unlike some other directories, we do not take referral fees, meaning our service is unbiased, transparent and trustworthy.”

Through its innovative technology and quantitative data, the disruptive company has been improving transparency and standards across the social care sector. Autumna offers a unique online assessment tool that guides families through a series of questions and quickly generates a shortlist of the right care, whilst at the same time communicating with the shortlisted care providers, matching the two together.

This user-friendly online assessment tool has significant implications. With ambulances waiting for hours at hospital front doors, and increasing pressure on hospital capacity for acute and elective services, the platform has the potential to reduce bed blocking in hospitals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It can enable discharge teams using the platform to streamline their services by giving them the tools to accurately find the right care at speed and scale. This would have a significant positive impact for both patients and the NHS.

The company has more than 3,000 people a month using the advice line and has an impressive 75% placement rate. Turnover for 2023 stood at £1.38 million, a 54% increase compared to the year prior at £902,000 and up 230% from £419,000 in 2021.

Over recent years, Autumna has been on a hiring spree. “Our growth has been delivered by recruiting and retaining a fantastic team and we are the only directory who helps care seekers seven days a week,” commented Debbie.

She started the directory from her home, with nothing but a laptop to kick-start the business. Today, Autumna is a million-pound company and employs 22 staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad