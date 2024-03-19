Carpenter Box accountants get digging!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The accountancy practice celebrated its centenary last year, raising a total of £82,000 for local charities and voluntary groups. The celebrations also included tree planting at St Catherine’s Hospice in Pease Pottage, Manhood Wildlife and Heritage Group in Chichester, and Field Place in Worthing.

In Pease Pottage, a team of staff from the Gatwick office worked to plant a selection of bee-friendly trees, to grow into beautiful displays where patients and families can have a calm and restful space.

In Chichester, the team planted more than 30 trees in a newly created hedge on farmland, to enhance the space. The trees will be maintained by the local farm to ensure their enduring legacy.

Tree Planting in Worthing.

In Worthing, the Carpenter Box team worked alongside members of Adur & Worthing Councils and South Downs Leisure to plant whitebeam trees to help green the environment.