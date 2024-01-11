Carpenter Box announces Jones Avens merger

Sussex and South East accountancy firm Carpenter Box has reached agreement with Jones Avens accountants to merge the practice into its south coast operations.

The merger expands the Carpenter Box network into Hampshire for the first time and will see Jones Avens, which has offices in Chichester and Portsmouth, rebranded Carpenter Box Jones Avens. Carpenter Box currently serves its growing client base from offices in Worthing, Brighton, Chichester, Crawley and London.

Commented Alan Edwards, Managing Partner at Carpenter Box: “We are delighted to welcome Jones Avens into the Carpenter Box family. The firm is a great fit for our growth strategy, with its culture of customer service excellence and staff development, and will enable us to expand both the range and reach of our services to existing and prospective clients.”

Commented David Knight, Partner at Carpenter Box Jones Avens: “This merger represents a significant milestone in our journey. By joining with Carpenter Box, we will unlock additional resources, expertise and services that will directly benefit our clients by providing access to additional specialist knowledge.”

Peter Reading, office lead at Carpenter Box’s Chichester office, added: “This is a very positive move for both firms, our clients and our people and we look forward to working with our Jones Avens colleagues to grow our presence in the Chichester and Portsmouth areas.”

The merger brings together two firms with a combined 215+ year track record of providing tax planning, advisory services and financial planning expertise to clients in Sussex, Hampshire and beyond.

Carpenter Box is an award-winning firm of chartered accountants, tax specialists, business advisers and independent financial advisers with a reputation for innovation and excellence. The firm continues to expand across the south and in London, with specialist teams helping businesses grow in a profitable, sustainable and tax-efficient way.