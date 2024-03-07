Carpenter Box announces latest promotions and addition to Audit team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kristina Perry, from Worthing, joined Carpenter Box in 2012 and has been promoted from Associate to Client Service Director with responsibility for overseeing audits, while leading a technical team focused on accounting and auditing standards.

She manages a portfolio of clients in a variety of sectors including the retail, manufacturing, construction and not-for-profit sectors, and will split her time between the firm’s Worthing and Crawley offices.

Kristina commented: “I’m really looking forward to continuing to contribute to the growth and success of our fantastic team at Carpenter Box. This is a really exciting time to be part of such a dynamic team and I am keen to see what we can achieve together in the future.”

L-R: Jordan Abbott, Kristina Perry & Alex Chidwick

Alex Chidwick, also from Worthing, joins Kristina as a new Client Service Director in the Audit Team. He joined Carpenter Box in 2011 as a trainee and worked his way up to Associate prior to his recent promotion. In his new role, he will oversee group financial reporting, including audit work for international clients, with a focus on healthcare, manufacturing, leisure and hospitality, retail, and creative and media.

Alex commented: “I’m excited to take on new challenges and to play a part in helping the firm deliver its ambitious plans for the future.”

Jordan Abbott, from West Wittering, West Sussex, has joined the Carpenter Box audit department from Jones Avens, based in their Chichester office. As Associate Director, he brings a significant client-facing experience and expertise in his role overseeing external audits.

Jordan joined Jones Avens as a trainee in 2013, and is now responsible for overseeing audits for many housing association clients, as well as charities, not-for-profit and commercial clients. He enjoys the variety of engagement with clients in different industries and thrives on working on complex issues within the Audit Team.

Says Jordan: “I’m delighted to be part of an organisation with ambitious growth plans and very much look forward to contributing positively to the future success of Carpenter Box Jones Avens. I’m excited to be part of such a forward looking firm.”

All three individuals are qualified as Responsible Individuals (RI), which allows them to sign-off audit reports in their own names on behalf of the firm.

Carpenter Box Managing Partner, Alan Edwards, commented: “Alex and Kristina are highly skilled members of our team and applying this knowledge and technical expertise in their new roles will enable them to enhance value for the clients they serve. And Jordan is a great asset to the Carpenter Box team, bringing over a decade of experience to the department.