Sussex and South East accountancy firm Carpenter Box continues to grow from strength to strength, with two new Senior Managers appointed to the firm’s expanding audit team, which now comprises 65 specialists.

Annemarie Fern joins the Worthing office, while Emily Girling will oversee audits run by the Carpenter Box Portsmouth team.

Annemarie brings more than 18 years’ professional experience to her new role, having qualified as ATT (Association of Taxation Technicians) before gaining ICAEW Chartered Accountant status in 2012.

She has specialist audit knowledge covering UK and international groups of companies and occupational pension schemes, and is an acknowledged expert in innovative auditing techniques that enhance both accuracy and efficiency for clients. She will manage a portfolio of clients and act as mentor to a team of 12, as well as advising on technical auditing and financial reporting requirements.

L-R: Emily Girling & Annemarie Fern

Emily Girling joins the firm’s fast-growing Portsmouth office, which has doubled its headcount to 20 people in the last year. She is an ICAEW Chartered Accountant with specialist knowledge of the not-for-profit and education sectors, and will oversee client audits as well as developing her own portfolio of clients in the Hampshire area.

“We are delighted to welcome two experienced audit managers to our growing team,” said Tony Summers, Carpenter Box Partner and Head of Assurance & Advisory. “Annemarie and Emily bring technical knowledge, specialist sector expertise and customer service experience that will add value to current clients while contributing to the wider expansion plans of the firm.”