Carpenter Box nominated for two accounting excellence awards

Sussex and South East-based accountancy firm Carpenter Box has been named a finalist In two categories of the prestigious Accounting Excellence Awards 2024.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards recognise the achievements of accounting firms and teams from across the UK, and Carpenter Box has been shortlisted for the Employer of the Year (Medium & Large) and Tax Team of the Year.

Commented Managing Partner, Alan Edwards: “I am incredibly proud and delighted for our teams to be acknowledged through this prestigious awards scheme. Training and development is integral to our culture, enabling individuals to pursue their career aspirations. These award nominations reflect the expertise of my colleagues at Carpenter Box and their determination to always go the extra mile to help clients achieve their goals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last 12 months, staff numbers at the firm have grown by 27% from 201 to 255, with 14% of staff working for the firm for more than 10 years. A 2024 client survey gave an impressive Net Promoter Score of 71, with 70 being the gold star standard.

Carpenter Box operates from offices in Brighton, Chichester, Crawley, London, Portsmouth and Worthing.