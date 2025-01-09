Cash Converters: New business opens up in Eastbourne town centre
Cash Converters opened its doors in Cornfield Road on Monday (January 6).
The premises was previously occupied by Closs & Hamblin.
Cash Converters offers several services, including buying and selling second-hand items, pawnbroking and personal finance solutions.
The second-hand goods store aims to become a ‘trusted part of Eastbourne’s high street’, according to a Cash Converters spokesperson.
"Cash Converters is delighted to announce the opening of our new store in Eastbourne, located at 13 Cornfield Road,” the spokesperson said.
“With a commitment to excellent customer service and a focus on supporting the local community, we aim to become a trusted part of Eastbourne's high street.
"We warmly invite residents and visitors to explore our store, meet our friendly team, and discover what we have to offer.”
The company has hired five new people and is ‘still looking for more’, the spokesperson added.
