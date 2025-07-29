Cathedral Wealth Charity Golf Tournament raises £2,650 for My University Hospital Trust

Golf Day

24th July 2025, Over 60 golfers and community supporters gathered at Chichester Golf Club on 24th July for the inaugural Cathedral Wealth Charity Golf Tournament, raising an impressive £2,650 in support of My University Hospital Trust.

Organised by Cathedral Wealth Management, the sold-out event brought together clients, partners, local businesses, and friends for a day of camaraderie and charity on the green. The occasion was enhanced by the attendance of former Southampton FC players—including Reuben Agboola, Andy Cook, Leroy Whale, and Mark Blake—who joined participants on the course, adding excitement and a unique opportunity for all football fans!

Heads of the charity and senior NHS leadership were also in attendance, underlining the close partnership between Cathedral Wealth Management and the beneficiaries of the tournament.

Guests were welcomed from 8am with breakfast, leading into golf play and a brilliant lunch that featured presentations from the charity, as well as a moving keynote by Laurence Penn, author of Bed No.1. The day culminated with the celebration of winners and runners-up of the tournament.

A heartfelt thank you goes to all our amazing sponsors who supported the day by sponsoring a hole and providing prizes, as well as to the dedicated staff at Chichester Golf Club for their outstanding support in delivering a seamless and memorable event.

Funds raised through the tournament will be used by My University Hospital Trust to enhance patient care and wellbeing across local hospitals. The charity directs donations to a wide range of initiatives, from improving facilities and equipment to funding specialist services, research, and patient support projects not covered by core NHS funding. Examples include creating serene hospital gardens, providing comfort packs for patients, and supporting innovative treatment programmes that make a real difference to staff and patients alike.

“Seeing so many from across our community come together for such a great cause was inspiring. We’re humbled by everyone’s generosity and enthusiasm and delighted to be able to support My University Hospital Trust,” said Dale Morgan, Advisor at Cathedral Wealth.

Cathedral Wealth is already planning for next year’s tournament, scheduled for 23rd July 2026. All supporters are encouraged to save the date and watch for further updates.