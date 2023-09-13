CBD business to expand presence with new Brighton store

HempWell, a respected provider of premium CBD products based in York, will be opening the doors of its new Brighton store on Kensington Gardens later this month.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Founded in 2017, HempWell was one of the first CBD companies to begin operating in the UK. This new expansion marks a significant milestone for HempWell as it brings its high-quality CBD offerings closer to its dedicated customer base in the south of the country.

Lisa McWilliams, Co-Founder at Hempwell, said: "We are excited to bring HempWell's exceptional CBD products to the thriving community of Brighton. Our new store is a testament to our commitment to meeting the growing demand for high-quality CBD and serving our valued customers in the south of the UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hempwell’s choice of Brighton for its new shop is deeply rooted in the personal connection of Co-Founder Phil James, who grew up in Guildford and has fond memories of Brighton.

Lisa McWilliams, Co-Founder of HempWell

He said: "I was always taken by the way people in Brighton were so open to new ideas and forward thinking, which includes alternative remedies. I think many people will be prepared to give our products a try, and that's the most important thing for us.”

Looking ahead, HempWell has ambitious plans for the business. They aim to open several more stores in Sussex and the surrounding counties, plus intend to collaborate with the University of Sussex on joint research studies related to CBD, Hemp, and the endocannabinoid system.

Phil adds: "There is still so much we need to learn about this amazing plant and our experience from cultivating the plants and being involved in the extraction of CBD in Europe is quite often a valuable resource for UK-based research."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CBD (cannabidiol) is a type of cannabinoid derived directly from hemp plants which can be used as a food supplement and does not create a ‘high effect’ or any form of intoxication. HempWell is committed to delivering premium CBD oils, topicals, edibles, and more, which research suggests could help with common physical and mental health issues, including anxiety, stress, insomnia, chronic pain and arthritis.

The HempWell store, located at 3 Kensington Gardens, will be open daily from 10 AM to 6 PM.