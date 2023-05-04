Celebrating the King’s Coronation at Guild Care

It’s set to be a busy Coronation Weekend at Guild Care, with exciting activities planned across all of our social care services.

Our three Worthing-based care homes – Linfield House, Haviland House and Caer Gwent – have already been getting into the party spirit.

Residents at Haviland House, which is our dedicated dementia home, have spent their weekly crafting sessions preparing bunting, to make sure the home’s decorations are fit for the Royal occasion.

There has been much chatter around the craft tables, where residents have been reminiscing about Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation. Many of them have fond memories of the street parties they attended, as well as the bunting, the home-made food and people excitedly waving their flags.

Coronation preparations at Fitzalan Howard Centre

One resident said: “Everyone was dressed in their ‘Sunday best’ and pub pianos were brought out onto the streets so we could enjoy live music. I remember seeing the big frenzy on the news in London as the Queen stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony and there were celebrations up and down The Mall.”

Haviland House’s festivities for the King’s Coronation Weekend will begin on Friday afternoon, with a local musician performing a ‘Last Night of the Proms’ style concert for residents, played on piano and clarinet.

The home’s Coronation party will continue in our Bradbury Wellbeing Centre on Saturday afternoon. Carers and their loved ones, who are living with dementia, will be able to enjoy tea, cake, sandwiches, music, and songs together in a safe and welcoming environment.

There are lots more activities taking place in our Fitzalan Howard Centre too, which provides day and respite services for adults with disabilities and complex needs.

Coronation bunting

Darren Claydon, activities co-ordinator at Fitzalan, said: “We’ve made bunting, flags and outlines of King Charles to decorate the walls and tables. A kind neighbour of the centre has also made Union Jack themed coasters for us all.”

Extra Club, which meets in Fitzalan and is a social and friendship group for young adults with learning disabilities, will also be running carnival games today.

Fitzalan’s celebrations continue on Friday morning, as members make scones for the afternoon tea party.

Later in the day, its drama group will be acting out a mock Coronation, performing a procession around the centre. The group has spent time researching how a Coronation is conducted and gathering props including robes, crowns, music and even a Coronation chair. The re-enactment will be followed by afternoon tea, games and a disco.

Our Creating Connections service – which aims to reduce loneliness and isolation through companionship for those over 65 – is also hosting its own afternoon tea party at Offington Park Church next Thursday, with entertainment and a quiz.

No matter how you’re celebrating the Coronation, we hope you have a fantastic time!

