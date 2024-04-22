Celebrating the magic of business
The BizX awards, in its 13th year, acknowledged a multitude of successful businesses across a diverse range of sectors with Iconic Digital – a digital marketing agency in London, receiving the landmark recognition of Best Overall Business.
“Winning this award is such a massive achievement, I don’t really have the words to describe it!” says Iconic Digital Chief Executive, Steve Pailthorpe.
“What I can say is thank you to the team. The dedication and resilience of every single member of our team - who have worked so hard over the last two years to get us where we are now – this is for you, thank you so much!”
Every year, ActionCOACH, the world’s number one business coaching firm, host BizX to recognise and honour the entrepreneurship, passion, risk-taking and results of some of the best companies and business owners. The unparalleled two-day event brings hundreds of driven entrepreneurs together to share ideas, build relationships and learn valuable insights from their peers.
This year the conference welcomed speakers such as double-Olympic gold medallist Dame Kelly Holmes and business investor and TV personality Deborah Meaden, sharing their experiences to mark the conference as a truly momentous event in the business calendar.
For ActionCOACH UK’s Managing Director, Julie Wagstaff, the awards acknowledge the best of the best in business.
“It is a great achievement to be nominated for an award at BizX, let alone win one! The awards truly recognise the best when it comes to business growth, impact, innovation and culture. Congratulations to all the winners and finalists – every year becomes harder and harder to judge the outstanding entries we receive," she said.
“Each year, BizX keeps getting bigger and bigger – 2024 being no exception with over 1,000 delegates! Our goal has always been to deliver an event that produces oven-ready guidance for business owners, which is helping so many to transform their business for themselves and the people around them.”
Being ahead of the curve adopting the use of AI and giving 30% of profits to charity, Iconic Digital, were amongst a whole host of winners, all exemplifying a commitment to innovation, dedication and leadership.
Full list of award winners:
Best Business Growth – Eagle International Logistics
Best Community Impact – Lawrence Kurt Solicitors
Best Company Culture – FRP Advisory Trading Ltd
Best Customer Service – Heart Relocation
Best E-Commerce Business – Tilletts Clothing
Best Import/Export Company – MQP Ltd
Best Manufacturer/Wholesaler Company – Kenworth Engineering Ltd
Best Marketing Campaign – 21 Degrees
Best Personal Growth – Chris Marsden of Plans 2 Extend
Best Retailer – Grand Designs Kitchens and Bathrooms
Best Service Based – Muddy Boots Nurseries
CEO of the Year – Martin Lockyer of Westminster Wealth Management
Entrepreneur of the Year – Ryan Malee of Create
Fastest Growing Company – Core Events Hospitality Group Ltd
Green Business of the Year – Kingly Ltd
Most Innovative Company – UK Innovations Group
Not-for-profit Business of the Year – Buddy Bag Foundation
Young Entrepreneur of the Year – Lee Hart of Unbranded Digital
Best Overall Business – Iconic Digital
In more exciting news, BizX 2025 has already secured former England rugby coach and fundraiser for MND, Kevin Sinfield CBE, to speak to those breaking ground in business in its line-up of world-class speakers next April in Farnborough.