Celebrating the magic of business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The BizX awards, in its 13th year, acknowledged a multitude of successful businesses across a diverse range of sectors with Iconic Digital – a digital marketing agency in London, receiving the landmark recognition of Best Overall Business.

“Winning this award is such a massive achievement, I don’t really have the words to describe it!” says Iconic Digital Chief Executive, Steve Pailthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“What I can say is thank you to the team. The dedication and resilience of every single member of our team - who have worked so hard over the last two years to get us where we are now – this is for you, thank you so much!”

BizX award winners 2024.

Every year, ActionCOACH, the world’s number one business coaching firm, host BizX to recognise and honour the entrepreneurship, passion, risk-taking and results of some of the best companies and business owners. The unparalleled two-day event brings hundreds of driven entrepreneurs together to share ideas, build relationships and learn valuable insights from their peers.

This year the conference welcomed speakers such as double-Olympic gold medallist Dame Kelly Holmes and business investor and TV personality Deborah Meaden, sharing their experiences to mark the conference as a truly momentous event in the business calendar.

For ActionCOACH UK’s Managing Director, Julie Wagstaff, the awards acknowledge the best of the best in business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a great achievement to be nominated for an award at BizX, let alone win one! The awards truly recognise the best when it comes to business growth, impact, innovation and culture. Congratulations to all the winners and finalists – every year becomes harder and harder to judge the outstanding entries we receive," she said.

“Each year, BizX keeps getting bigger and bigger – 2024 being no exception with over 1,000 delegates! Our goal has always been to deliver an event that produces oven-ready guidance for business owners, which is helping so many to transform their business for themselves and the people around them.”

Being ahead of the curve adopting the use of AI and giving 30% of profits to charity, Iconic Digital, were amongst a whole host of winners, all exemplifying a commitment to innovation, dedication and leadership.

Full list of award winners:

Best Business Growth – Eagle International Logistics

Best Community Impact – Lawrence Kurt Solicitors

Best Company Culture – FRP Advisory Trading Ltd

Best Customer Service – Heart Relocation

Best E-Commerce Business – Tilletts Clothing

Best Import/Export Company – MQP Ltd

Best Manufacturer/Wholesaler Company – Kenworth Engineering Ltd

Best Marketing Campaign – 21 Degrees

Best Personal Growth – Chris Marsden of Plans 2 Extend

Best Retailer – Grand Designs Kitchens and Bathrooms

Best Service Based – Muddy Boots Nurseries

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CEO of the Year – Martin Lockyer of Westminster Wealth Management

Entrepreneur of the Year – Ryan Malee of Create

Fastest Growing Company – Core Events Hospitality Group Ltd

Green Business of the Year – Kingly Ltd

Most Innovative Company – UK Innovations Group

Not-for-profit Business of the Year – Buddy Bag Foundation

Young Entrepreneur of the Year – Lee Hart of Unbranded Digital

Best Overall Business – Iconic Digital