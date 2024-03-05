Celebrating Women in Construction Week At Barratt Southern Counties

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties is celebrating Women in Construction Week (3rd-9th March) by encouraging women to consider career pathways into the industry inspired by Site Manager, Blair Harvey and ASPIRE Graduate, Chloe Lopez.

Blair Harvey has been with Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties for nine years, having joined the business in 2015 as part of a graduate scheme after completing her degree in Building Surveying at the University of Greenwich. “I was Googling trainee surveyor roles when I stumbled across Barratt’s graduate program and signed up on a whim. I already had a good understanding of the industry thanks to my studies, but the graduate programme allowed me to get stuck into a live construction environment, with a very clear career goal at the end,” Blair says.

After completing a year in accelerated construction as part of the scheme, Blair was quickly fast tracked to a junior site manager role at the housebuilder’s Wychwood Park development in Haywards Heath. “I have had such great mentors at Barratt, everyone has spurred me on at every turn. I worked with the team at Wychwood Park for two years before going on maternity leave, and then when I returned I was quickly promoted to site manager and moved to a new development in Eastbourne.”

Blair Harvey

Chloe Lopez joined the ASPIRE graduate scheme last year as a Business Management graduate from the University of Surrey and is now training to become an Assistant Quantity Surveyor.

Chloe says, “I love the opportunity to experience different departments every eight weeks and have so far worked with the Commercial team, as well as Land and Planning. I am due to join Technical, Construction and Sales in the forthcoming months. Exposure to a range of teams provides a well-rounded view of the industry and shows just how many different roles are available to those considering a career in housebuilding.

“Working on-site alongside a Project Surveyor has been a fantastic experience. After working on the launch of David Wilson Homes’ newest development in Finchampstead, Finchwood Park, it was a rewarding moment to see the community come to life and I look forward to seeing the new homeowners move in.”

Blair is now the leading site manager on a new development in Westham, and after her eight week rotations, Chloe will be based in the Commercial team as part of her training in Quantity Surveying.

ASPIRE Graduate

Reflecting on her experience as a woman in the industry, Chloe added: “Never underestimate your ability as there is something for everyone and you will find a role that you love. There is still a misconception that the industry is entirely male dominated. However, since joining the industry, I have met so many women in key roles across the business. If you are interested in a career in construction, there are many positions that are accessible and inclusive of everyone.

Alex Dowling, Head of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties said, “We are proud to support women in the industry and to offer a range of career pathways including apprenticeships and graduate schemes that provide hands on training. Our homes would not be possible without our expert teams both on-site and in our Head Office and it is fantastic to see women such as Blair and Chloe driving projects forwards to create new developments across the region.”