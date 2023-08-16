​Businesses in Steyning and surrounding villages have put together more than 60 special offers and around 50 events for the 2023 Steyning & District Food & Drink Festival.

The annual month-long extravaganza returns in September, launching with a whole host of demos and music at Steyning Farmers Market and ending with a band night at The Rising Sun in Upper Beeding.

Reina Alston, director and vice-chair of Steyning & District Community Partnership, said: "This year's list of more than 60 special offers from so many of our local businesses is superb and as usual includes some wonderful input from the farmers market stallholders.

"The events are, as always, mind-boggling – around 50 in total. When you think we are only a small district, yet we have managed to attract some wonderful and varied content which makes sure there is bound to be something that appeals to everyone."

Launch of Steyning & District Food and Drink Festival 2023. Photo by S Robards/National World SR23081501

New this year is the festival cocktail, devised especially by the Hove-based Mixology Group's owners Myles and Zoe Cunliffe, who live in Upper Beeding. This will be available at various venues throughout the festival.

Also new this year is the flower workshops and courses at Floral Salvage, in High Street, Steyning. These will be running alongside popular regular events such as artisan baking workshops, a nutrition workshop and lunch, walks, wine tastings and food pairings, tours, a beer festival and celebrity dinner with TV wine expert Helen McGinn.

Reina said: "Our great team of volunteers gives countless hours, starting in April. It is a real labour of love. Our sincere thanks go to our wonderful and generous sponsors. We are aware that businesses are still having a bit of a rough time, so it is nice they can still support us with much-needed funding."

Steyning & District Food & Drink Festival takes place from September 2 to October 7. Visit steyningdistrictfooddrinkfestival.co.uk for the full programme or pick up a copy in town.

Special offer highlights include great discounts on meals and purchases, free gifts, buy one get one free and other packages created for the festival.