CEO receives Freedom of the City of London.

This historic process dating back to 1237 AD, sees James joining an esteemed group of individuals such as Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandella, Ed Sheeran & King Charles III, who all hold this historic privilege.

The Freedom of the City of London was a practical necessity for those who lived and worked in the City of London - particularly before the 1850s - as it brought certain rights and privileges.

For some groups of people, it was even compulsory. Since 1835 eligibility for the freedom of the City was extended to anyone who lived in, worked in or had a strong connection to the City. The freedom that citizens enjoy has long associations with privileges in the governance of the City.

James Mallinson receives Freedom of the City of London.

In the formal ceremony held at Chamberlain's Court, James was joined by his wife and children to witness the occasion, and expressed his gratitude for being admitted as Freeman stating: "I am deeply grateful and honoured to receive Freedom of the City of London. I look forward to actively participating in the City's vibrant civic life and contributing to its ongoing prosperity."

As a recipient of the Freedom of the City of London, James commits to engaging with the community, supporting charitable endeavours, and promoting the values of good citizenship.