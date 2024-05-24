Change Makers: West Sussex running shoe saviour shortlisted for Biffa’s £10,000 waste reduction award
Jog On, based in Kirdford, near Horsham, redistributes perfectly good used trainers to those who need them most in the UK and beyond. There are also plans to shred footwear that can’t be worn again and use the material to create new products.
The organisation is now one of five innovative waste reduction projects shortlisted to win Biffa’s Change Makers competition.
The winner will be announced on June 11 and will receive £10,000 to invest in their project, alongside tailored business support from Biffa, the UK leader in sustainable waste management
Tony Piedade, who founded Jog On in 2023, said: “Millions of running shoes end up in landfill every year but many of these have life left in them.
“We give unwanted running shoes a second chance by collecting, sorting, and redistributing them to people who need them in the UK and around the world.
“With Biffa’s support we will be able to accelerate the roll out of more collection hubs across the UK and process over 50,000 pairs of unwanted running shoes in the next year.
The four other Change Makers finalists recycle marine plastic in Cornwall, redistribute second-hand furniture in Derby and IT equipment in Bolton, and repurpose old textiles in London.
Chris Hampson, Biffa’s West Sussex General Manager, said: “We received so many inspiring entries from businesses and entrepreneurs working to reduce waste.
“We were looking for businesses with an innovative idea, working hard to have a sustainable impact on their local community and environment. We believe our finalists’ businesses do just that and are excited at the prospect of working with them to support what comes next.
“We will work with all our five finalists offering practical business support and guidance to build on their sustainability plans.”
Each of the finalists will receive access to Zellar – a platform which helps businesses understand their sustainability impact and build a plan to reduce it.
To vote for your favourite project visit Change Makers. The polls close on June 2.