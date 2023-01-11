Changes proposed for former Eastbourne aquatic and reptile centre

249 Seaside used to operate as Aqua-mania but became a Chinese supermarket last year.
Currently the ground floor is all shop space and the first floor has more shop space and an office. If plans are approved by Eastbourne Borough Council, the first floor would be converted into a one-bed flat - getting rid of the shop space and office. This means the shop would be contained to the ground floor.
Members of the public can comment on the plans until February 3 and the target determination date is March 2 (reference: 230005).