Character Brighton office let at The Old Coach House

Flude Property Consultants have successfully completed the letting of The Old Coach House, 110 Old London Road, Brighton, acting on behalf of the landlord.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dating back to the mid-1800s, this distinctive office building provides over 3,000 sq ft of high-quality, character workspace. The property blends period charm with modern office amenities, featuring exposed brickwork, vaulted ceilings, and contemporary fittings throughout.

The Old Coach House attracted strong interest from local and regional occupiers, with its generous parking provision and easily accessible location making it a particularly appealing opportunity within Brighton’s office market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Martin, Graduate/Apprentice Surveyor, commented, “We are pleased to have let The Old Coach House to South Downs Residential Group, who will occupy the building as their new headquarters. The letting underlines the continued demand for distinctive, self-contained office space in well-connected locations.”

For more information on this letting, or to discuss similar opportunities across Brighton & Hove, please contact Ed Deslandes or Nick Martin at Flude on 01273 727070.