Character Brighton office let at The Old Coach House
Dating back to the mid-1800s, this distinctive office building provides over 3,000 sq ft of high-quality, character workspace. The property blends period charm with modern office amenities, featuring exposed brickwork, vaulted ceilings, and contemporary fittings throughout.
The Old Coach House attracted strong interest from local and regional occupiers, with its generous parking provision and easily accessible location making it a particularly appealing opportunity within Brighton’s office market.
Nick Martin, Graduate/Apprentice Surveyor, commented, “We are pleased to have let The Old Coach House to South Downs Residential Group, who will occupy the building as their new headquarters. The letting underlines the continued demand for distinctive, self-contained office space in well-connected locations.”
For more information on this letting, or to discuss similar opportunities across Brighton & Hove, please contact Ed Deslandes or Nick Martin at Flude on 01273 727070.