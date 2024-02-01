Charity Shop Girl cuts ribbon to open Worthing charity's new shop in Southwick

Jen cut the ribbon at the shop in Station Road this morning and took a tour inside, looking for bargains among the clothes and shoes.

She launched a partnership with Guild Care in December and was excited to see the new shop, before going on to visit the charity's shops in Horsham and Crawley this afternoon.

Jen said: "I absolutely love the Southwick shop. I actually came here when it was empty, so to see if filled up now, they've really thought about the space.

"The amount of clothes and fashion that they've got, shoes, handbags, the bric-a-brac that's dotted around everywhere. The men's section is amazing, the kids' section is cute. They've literally thought of everything."

The shop also operates as a donation centre for Guild Care, with space to park at the back.

Retail director Adam Rider said: "We have painted and decorated to turn it into a spacious showroom. The rationale for coming here was to bring Guild Care to Southwick, which already supports our store in George Street, Hove, and to provide the community with an opportunity to donate and purchase pre-loved items at a very affordable price.

"We have a full range of clothes, CDs, books and electrical goods but we don't do furniture here, that is directed to our Greenhouse Charity Superstore in Worthing.

"We are also looking for volunteers and this gives people an opportunity to understand our charity and the services that we offer. All the money raised will be put back into the community with our services to help reduce social isolation and loneliness.

"This is our second store in the area and we are looking to expand into larger units in Brighton and Hove, to build on our offering. We moved out to Littehampton with our superstore there, north to Horsham and Crawley, and down to Hove, so we have shops in a 20-mile radius around Worthing. Over time, it will mean we can support a wider community."

1 . Guild Care Charity Shop Girl Jen Graham cuts the ribbon to officially open the new Guild Care shop in Southwick Photo: Elaine Hammond

