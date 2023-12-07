​Charity shop influencer Jen Graham has launched a partnership with Worthing social care charity Guild Care on the second anniversary of her CSG brand on TikTok.

Jen, known nationwide as Charity Shop Girl, was taken on a tour of two of Guild Care's superstores in Worthing and its new charity shop in Hove today. As well as shopping in the stores, she was shown behind the scenes.

Retail director Adam Rider said it was a fantastic partnership and with the charity due to open new shops in Southwick and Goring, as well as a dedicated top shop in Worthing town centre, he was looking forward to welcoming Jen back in the new year.

Jen launched Charity Shop Girl CSG on December 7, 2021, by posting a video on TikTok and starting an Instagram page to share her charity shop finds as she travels the country to discover the best places to go.

Guild Care area manager Darren Bamber with Charity Shop Girl Jen Graham, who found a fabulous Hobbs dress and matching boots at the charity's Hove shop

She said: "I didn't think anyone would ever watch my posts other than my kids."

But she has taken social media by storm. In the past 12 months, however, Jen has become an ambassador for The Air Ambulance Service charity retail stores, won a Glomama UK award for most fashionable mama, signed with Webbe Industries Management, travelled to Jersey with Jersey Hospice Care, helped set up a new shop from scratch with Reloved Revolution for Birmingham Hospice and become the face of Face Junkie.

Jen said: "I’m having the best time being CSG and I’ve made some incredible friends along the way. I’m ready and excited for year number three as CSG."

The Guild Care tour started this morning at the Woods Way charity superstore and donation centre in Goring. Jen was then taken to The Greenhouse charity superstore and donation centre in Meadow Road, Worthing, before ending the day at the new charity shop in George Street, Hove.

She said she was impressed with the merchandising and the variety of goods on offer.

Jen said: "It is like a one-stop shop, that's what I like about it. You can get everything. When I go into a charity shop, I don't have anything in mind, I just look around to see what they've got.

"It is the thrill of the thrifts because you don't know what you are going to find and that is the beauty of it. I am definitely a toucher and I need to see something, I don't get online shopping.

"Charity retail has stepped its game up, and it had to to keep up. I know charity shopping can be overwhelming for some people and if you find that, you should have in mind what you need."

Jen's advice is to look through everything, rummage in the baskets and scan the shelves high and low so you don't miss anything.

She really wants to break the stigma of charity shopping and Adam said he, too, had been working hard to take Guild Care away from the jumble sale look in charity shops of the past.

Adam explained: "Part of what I am trying to do with Guild Care is to get away from the charity shop feel. The standard of the products we are getting is so good, it raises the profile and for shoppers, it is good to be able to get quality preloved items that are affordable. We are supported by the community for the community.

"It has been a wonderful day and it is a fantastic partnership. Jen clearly is the most influential blogger for charity shopping, so it has been a delight to work with her."