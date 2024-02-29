Cheers for an exciting collaboration!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Home Instead, the provider of exceptional in-home care services, and Tinwood Estate, the award-winning crafter of premium wines, have formed a partnership that shares a commitment to care, both for individuals and the community at large.

Understanding the importance of personalised, compassionate support for individuals and families is at the heart of Chichester-based Home Instead’s outstanding provision of care. Similarly, Tinwood Estate, a dedicated family-run vineyard on the edge of the South Downs, exemplifies care and attention to detail in every aspect of its operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The values of care and family are deeply ingrained in both businesses. They prioritise relationships and strive to provide the highest level of service to their customers.

Tinwood Estate sparkling wine

This commitment to excellence extends beyond the products and services they offer to encompass a genuine care for the community, the environment, and the local economy.

Home Instead is the first home-care company to link up with a local vineyard, underscoring a shared commitment to sustainability and supporting local producers. By championing Sussex-made wines and promoting the importance of community and environmental stewardship, Home Instead and Tinwood Estate are leading by example, demonstrating the positive impact that conscientious business practices can have on both individuals and the planet.

As Home Instead and Tinwood Estate join forces, they invite their customers and the community to experience the fruits of their collaboration. Together, they offer not only exceptional care and premium wines but also a celebration of community, quality, and craftsmanship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The partnership represents a perfect blend of care, quality, and community. By coming together, these two organisations demonstrate the power of collaboration in creating meaningful connections and enriching the lives of those they serve.