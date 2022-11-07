The salon, called Laura Jane, is owned by Laura Goldin and her partner Dan Rossetter and opened last week.

The 27-year-old was delighted Millie, who helped the Lionesses win the Euros this summer, was able to officially open the salon.

Laura said: “Millie is a regular client of mine. I do a number of higher profile people and she’s one of them that I’ve grown very close to as a friend and she wanted to be part of my opening to support me.

Chelsea and England star Millie Bright with Laura Goldin

"I’ve done her hair all the way through the Lionesses wining the Euros and many more games previously."

And Laura was pleased with the support they had for the opening.

"We were overwhelmed with the massive turn out of love and support from people that kept arriving over the three hours we hosted the opening for,” she said.

Laura has more than 13 years experience in this field as a senior stylist and is a Wella Master Colour Expert which gives her the equivalent to a degree/masters in colouring.

The opening at Laura Jane

“We are proud to be setting a extremely high standard of hairdressing in Crawley and surrounding areas that others will aspire to and want to follow suit,” said Laura.

"Since Covid a lot of businesses are falling short in a lot of areas within their business but most importantly in the customer service. So it will be our promise to give you the up most highest in every aspect of our service.

"Coming from a background where my business partner Dan Rossetter has been part of a journey within the best most recognised barber shop across the globe A Star Barbers, we are looking to replicate that in the hairdressing industry.

"We are here to make change with massive action so we would love to give this opportunity to welcome you all along in our journey.”