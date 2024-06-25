Chesham House staff and volunteers take to the sky to show support for Lancing community centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
A group including two managers and six volunteers is signed up for a skydive in Salisbury on July 27 and just under £2,000 has been raised so far.
Volunteer Angela Marchant joked: "We are mad but dedicated to Chesham House Community Centre."
Visit www.justgiving.com/page/chesham-house-skydive to make a donation. The target is £5,000 for the Royal Voluntary Service and Chesham House, in South Street, Lancing.
Rachel Coton, administrator, said: "Our fundraising activity for 2024 involves a number of staff, volunteers and friends of Chesham House Centre undertaking a skydive.
"Help us raise money for Chesham House through the link to the Just Giving page or pop in and fill in a sponsorship form. By sponsoring our incredible team, you can hep make sure Chesham House can be here for the community."
The brave Chesham House Sky Dive 2024 group will be jumping out of a plane at 10,000 feet, reaching speeds of 100mph as they soar back down to earth.
The money we raised will go to support people in Lancing and the surrounding areas, helping the Royal Voluntary Service to continue to run weekly and monthly activities, including games, quizzes and lunch clubs, a vintage tea room, transport service and dementia groups.
Chesham House Centre, in South Street, Lancing, is a Royal Voluntary Service community centre. The vintage tea room, open to everyone, was created as a soft introduction for anyone a little nervous about joining and it helps to financially support the centre.
The centre is also home to a vital transport service and a befriending project. Team members all work together to enrich the lives of people through the power of volunteering.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.