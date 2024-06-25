Chesham House staff and volunteers take to the sky to show support for Lancing community centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff and volunteers at the Royal Voluntary Service's Chesham House in Lancing are taking to the sky to show their support for the community centre they love.

A group including two managers and six volunteers is signed up for a skydive in Salisbury on July 27 and just under £2,000 has been raised so far.

Volunteer Angela Marchant joked: "We are mad but dedicated to Chesham House Community Centre."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visit www.justgiving.com/page/chesham-house-skydive to make a donation. The target is £5,000 for the Royal Voluntary Service and Chesham House, in South Street, Lancing.

The Chesham House centre reopened its doors in August 2022, following a campaign to save it

Rachel Coton, administrator, said: "Our fundraising activity for 2024 involves a number of staff, volunteers and friends of Chesham House Centre undertaking a skydive.

"Help us raise money for Chesham House through the link to the Just Giving page or pop in and fill in a sponsorship form. By sponsoring our incredible team, you can hep make sure Chesham House can be here for the community."

The brave Chesham House Sky Dive 2024 group will be jumping out of a plane at 10,000 feet, reaching speeds of 100mph as they soar back down to earth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money we raised will go to support people in Lancing and the surrounding areas, helping the Royal Voluntary Service to continue to run weekly and monthly activities, including games, quizzes and lunch clubs, a vintage tea room, transport service and dementia groups.

Chesham House Centre, in South Street, Lancing, is a Royal Voluntary Service community centre. The vintage tea room, open to everyone, was created as a soft introduction for anyone a little nervous about joining and it helps to financially support the centre.