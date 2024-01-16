Full-fibre broadband provider, toob, expands to thousands of homes across Chichester and Bognor Regis in partnership with CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent full fibre platform (according to them), increasing broadband accessibility and digital inclusion in the region.

Chichester and Bognor Regis will see increased connectivity through state-of-the-art broadband technology

As the cost of living crisis continues, prices are rising faster than wages with many people facing difficult choices around affordability. As a result, almost a million people have switched off their broadband. toob believe that fast broadband should be available for all, so despite the difficult economic climate, their affordable full-fibre broadband could be a digital lifeline for many in this situation.

Toob also has a strict no-in-contract price rise policy, which means no nasty mid-year surprises. Toob and CityFibre’s partnership agreement will see toob’s industry-leading 900mbps broadband service made available on CityFibre’s full-fibre broadband network in Chichester and Bognor Regis.

This technology is different from traditional broadband, with a fibre optic cable running directly into the home. Full-fibre delivers faster connection speeds, no matter the time of day, and greater reliability

when compared to traditional copper broadband.

The full-fibre network promises Chichester and Bognor Regis residents a faster, more reliable internet connection with 15x faster download and 68x faster upload speeds than the UK average. (Source: Ofcom 2022)