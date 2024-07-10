Chichester BID launches 2024 'Proudly Independent, Proudly Chichester' Campaign

On Thursday, July 4, the Chichester BID put on a networking event for the city’s independent business owners and staff.

The campaign is set to be a celebration of the city's locally-owned businesses.

Running throughout July and in its second year, this initiative has been said to ‘highlight the growing community of independent business owners in Chichester city centre’.

The campaign officially launched on Thursday 4th July with a photocall at the Market Cross followed by a networking event for the city’s independent business owners and staff. The event took place at Chichester Cathedral and provided an opportunity for connections, collaboration, and mutual support.

Throughout the month ofJuly, Chichester BID will invite people to discover the array of independent businesses in the city centre with business owners featuring in a series of videos, showcasing both their businesses and personal stories.

The BID has also launched a spotlight series to highlight independent businesses offering workshops, pampering, fashion, food & drink and gifting.

Helen Marshall, CEO and Chair of Chichester BID said: “We love our independents here in Chichester, and they truly deserve a month dedicated to them! In the past year, we’ve welcomed a significant number of new independent businesses within our city walls, spanning sectors from fashion and jewellery to homewares, beauty, arts, crafts, and food and drink.

“Our city is now home to a remarkable array of independently owned businesses, bringing a unique quality to our high street that no other city can replicate. These businesses infuse our community with passion and a true sense of togetherness."

New independent businesses enriching the city centre include fashion retailers Ruby London and Albaray, antiques and collectables outlet Denzil & Betty, beauty salons HD Hair and Hannah Prior Beauty, and solicitor firm Bennett Griffin.

Chichester BID’s online business directory, ChichesterBuzz, lists every independent business in the city, offering search functionality by category, dog-friendliness, and those accepting The ChichesterGift Card.

Helen Marshall added: “Many newcomers like Jam Café and We Are Yarn are hosting wonderful workshops, inviting people to enjoy and learn new skills. It was delightful to see Albaray celebrate the Chichester Festival of Flowers with a stunning window display created by fellow independent Hedge Rose.”

For more information about the campaign, visit chichesterbid.co.uk/chichester-independents.