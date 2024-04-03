Chichester BID responds to empty shops statistics
and live on Freeview channel 276
Helen Marshall, Chair and CEO of Chichester BID says: “In contrast to recent reports of empty shops within the city centre, it should be noted that Chichester has witnessed a significant influx of new businesses, with over 14 establishments opening their doors since December alone.
"Reports also indicate that five additional sites have been let, with imminent openings on the horizon. Chichester also proudly stands as the top Business Improvement District (BID) Town in the South East for footfall in February 2024, (and the second BID Town nationwide), experiencing a remarkable 15% footfall increase compared to the previous February.
"These statistics not only underscore our city's resilience but also signal its appeal as a thriving commercial and cultural hub. Our independent businesses form the backbone of this success story.
"The recent renovation of The Barn, now spanning three sites, exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit driving the direction of Chichester city centre. Similarly, the emergence of establishments like Jam Creative Cafe on South Street reaffirms our city centre as a focal point for nurturing local talent and fostering community engagement.”
"It's equally noteworthy that established enterprises within our city centre continue to invest in their premises, demonstrating unwavering confidence in Chichester's economic prospects. Timothy Roe and The Fat Fig, among others, have recently undergone significant refurbishments, revitalising their spaces to better serve their customers.
"Moreover, the arrival of renowned brands such as Mappin and Webb and Albaray choosing to establish their presence in our high street underscores Chichester's appeal on a national scale.
"Not to be overlooked are flagship brands such as The Ivy, Mint Velvet, Jigsaw, The White Company, Flannels, L'Occitane and many more contributing to the diversity and vibrancy of our F&B and retail landscape.”“As we navigate the evolving dynamics and transformation of all high streets (of which Chichester is not immune), we feel it is imperative to celebrate these achievements and recognise the successful collective efforts of our entrepreneurial and thriving business community."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.