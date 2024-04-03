Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Helen Marshall, Chair and CEO of Chichester BID says: “In contrast to recent reports of empty shops within the city centre, it should be noted that Chichester has witnessed a significant influx of new businesses, with over 14 establishments opening their doors since December alone.

"Reports also indicate that five additional sites have been let, with imminent openings on the horizon. Chichester also proudly stands as the top Business Improvement District (BID) Town in the South East for footfall in February 2024, (and the second BID Town nationwide), experiencing a remarkable 15% footfall increase compared to the previous February.

"These statistics not only underscore our city's resilience but also signal its appeal as a thriving commercial and cultural hub. Our independent businesses form the backbone of this success story.

"The recent renovation of The Barn, now spanning three sites, exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit driving the direction of Chichester city centre. Similarly, the emergence of establishments like Jam Creative Cafe on South Street reaffirms our city centre as a focal point for nurturing local talent and fostering community engagement.”

"It's equally noteworthy that established enterprises within our city centre continue to invest in their premises, demonstrating unwavering confidence in Chichester's economic prospects. Timothy Roe and The Fat Fig, among others, have recently undergone significant refurbishments, revitalising their spaces to better serve their customers.

"Moreover, the arrival of renowned brands such as Mappin and Webb and Albaray choosing to establish their presence in our high street underscores Chichester's appeal on a national scale.

