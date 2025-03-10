Chichester Cars relaunches to reflect national expansion

An award-winning Chichester vehicle repair business, set up by two brothers over a decade ago, is rebranding to expand its services nationally.

Chichester Cars was the brainchild of Tom and Harry Waller, whose mission was to tackle the reputation of insurance repairs and raise the bar, offering top quality workmanship and faster turnaround times.

The company has gained recognition from major insurance providers and continues to grow, currently employing around 20 people and repairing approximately 30 cars a week.

The rebrand to SAXON ACCIDENT REPAIR GROUP this month (March 2025), reflects its ongoing commitment to British traditions and high industry standards, as well as addressing common industry challenges such as delays and bureaucratic processes.

Harry (left) and Tom (right), Co-Directors of Saxon Accident Repair Groupplaceholder image
Harry (left) and Tom (right), Co-Directors of Saxon Accident Repair Group

Announcing the new name, Tom said accident repair had been part of the family DNA since the 1980s.

He said, ‘We are very proud of everything our team has achieved to date. Rebranding as Saxon reflects a connection to historical roots, and symbolises strength, resilience, and a rich heritage.

‘Under our new name, Saxon will gradually expand across the UK, providing customers with more choices for quality vehicle repairs and ultimately becoming THE solution centre for insurance companies.’

Harry says the brothers have found a perfect balance in the family business. ‘We not only work seamlessly together, but actually elevate and complement each other in ways that make us stronger as a team.’

