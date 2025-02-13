Chichester clinic wins accolade at prestigious Awards

Meyer Clinic, Chichester has been awarded Highly Commended in the category for Menopause Aesthetic Clinic of the Year (South), against a strong group of regional clinics. The prestigious Menopause in Aesthetic Awards 2025 took place at a glamorous ceremony on Friday 7th February in Central London, attended by renowned doctors, clinics, press and influencers.

As a menopause specialist clinic, Meyer Clinic is renowned for helping to find balance for menopausal women during this period and beyond and know that a whole 360 approach is needed, with discussions on skin health, hormones, nutrition, and wellness checks at this time to treat the whole person holistically.

Dr Annelize Meyer, Founder and Clinical Director says, "I am beyond thrilled that Meyer Clinic was awarded Highly Commended for Menopause Aesthetic Clinic of the Year (South) in the Menopause in Aesthetics Awards 2025. I am so honoured to be recognised for our expertise and specialism in this area and I'm hugely proud of my team who work so hard to be at the centre of excellence for menopause care, across skin health, hormones, weight management, hair loss and nutrition, aiming to find balance to support our patients, helping them feel and look their best."