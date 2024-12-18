Chichester filmmaking company celebrates string of accolades with international growth

A Chichester-based film company is going from strength to strength with a series of awards under its belt, as well as huge international clients.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Feel Good Films has grown massively over the last few years, with clients like Camp America and The Early Learning Centre.

Founder Ranald Lloyd-Williams started making videos at just ten years old and set up his first film business aged 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-year-old originally started the small filmmaking company as a solo business owner.

User (UGC) Submitted

Now, Feel Good Films, based in Apuldram has grown significantly over the years, and now has a whole team who travel across the world to create films for education, youth travel and brands sectors.

One of the company’s recent accomplishments was being chosen by Addo Play to create a film to celebrate 50 years of The Early Learning Centre.

The team shot and produced a film based around the classic cash register that many of us have owned or gifted to someone, to celebrate the feeling of gift giving and how the product is generational.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ranald and the team regularly travel to the states to work with Camp America, while they have also been working hard on this side of the pond, partnering up with experiences like Up at the O2.

They’ve secured a number of awards recently, too, taking home Best Support Service within the Youth Travel Awards for their work within the Youth Travel Sector, alongside winning two Highlight Commended awards in the Chichester and Bognor Business Awards for Best Professional Service and Small Business.

More recently, they’ve reached the finals of the British Youth Travel Awards for Best Supportive Service, Best Marketing and Best Use of Social Media.

Video production is essential in today’s digital landscape as it is one of the most engaging and versatile ways to communicate. Videos capture attention quickly, convey complex messages effectively, and evoke emotions, making them a powerful tool for storytelling and marketing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the age of social media, people are more likely to engage with video content than text or static images. Platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok prioritise video in their algorithms, boosting visibility and engagement. High-quality videos can improve brand awareness, drive traffic, and foster trust by showcasing authenticity and humanity.

It is also highly versatile—it can be used for advertisements, tutorials, testimonials, or live streams, reaching a broad audience. It also improves SEO; websites with embedded videos are more likely to rank higher on search engines.

For businesses, video humanises their brand, showcasing products or services in action and creating stronger connections with customers. It’s also an excellent way to demonstrate expertise, which can lead to increased credibility and conversions.

https://www.londondaily.news/filmmaking-company-celebrates-string-of-accolades-with-international-growth/