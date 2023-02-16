Chichester firm hits project milestone with cutting edge 3D laser technology

A Chichester firm is deploying cutting-edge 3D laser scanning technology to survey 360 government sites nationwide in its first £1million contract.

PROJECT MILESTONE: Three Sixty Design Solutions project operations manager Mike Wood sets up a FARO Focus Premium laser scanner which is being used in the firm’s first £1m contract

Three Sixty Design Solutions is using next-generation FARO reality capture cameras to create 3D ‘digital twins’ of a portfolio of properties from Penzance in Cornwall to the Orkney Islands off the northern coast of Scotland.

Its scans will create highly accurate virtual records of the exterior and interior of premises – including assets and fittings.

The project comes after Three Sixty Design Solutions signed a partnership with digital reality solutions provider FARO to become one of the few companies nationwide to both use the leading edge technology and distribute the American brand’s devices in the UK.

Three Sixty Design Solutions – with offices at Hills Barn, Appledram Lane South – serves commercial and public sectors clients of all sizes nationwide with services for projects from conception to completion.

The 30-strong firm’s disciplines are architectural services, building surveying, structural engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical and fire engineering, specialist surveying, and project management and contract administration.

Managing director Gareth Pryce, who leads the business with directors Simon Avery and Harvey Ford, said: “Our new partnership with FARO is another milestone in the growth of Three Sixty Design Solutions.

“We are using leading edge FARO technology to provide professional services for a government contract to provide the most up to date and accurate digital record of properties nationwide.

“It is our first million pound contract and our first major project using FARO, which will deliver a client-focused and data driven solution with the highest quality results.”

Gareth added: “We’re proud to be chosen by FARO as a UK distributor to sell its scanners as well as use its technology ourselves as a multi-disciplinary design company.

“This means we can supply FARO to other surveyors and provide support, while playing a leading role in encouraging digital adoption and promoting excellence within the industry.”

Three Sixty Design Solutions uses a range of FARO measurement, imaging and realisation cameras to create the digital twins of properties incorporating assets such as pipework, boilers and fittings in hard to reach places.

This may be for fire compliance, maintenance, refurbishment, architecture, mechanical and electrical engineering, zero carbon and energy saving initiatives or other projects.