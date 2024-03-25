Chichester has the third highest number of empty shops Per Capita in the UK
A new study by online supermarket Britsuperstore has revealed Chichester to have the third highest number of empty shops in the UK, with 39.2 empty shops per 100,000 people - three times the national average of 13 empty shops per 100,000 people.
Many locals across the city frequently herald the ‘decline’ of the high street. In a Sussex World news story about empty shops last year, reader Pip Otton said: “Chichester is dying.”
Another reader, Anne Nash said: “I only go to Chichester for a coffee because there are hardly any shops worth going in.”
In first place was Truro with 90.6 empty shops per 100,000 people. Ripon was second at 41.9 empty shops per 100,000 people.
