Run by Chichester locals Sue and Jon Vinsome, Petpals Chichester opened on Monday (August 1) and aims to support the growing demand for pet services in the local area.

The company will cover Chichester, Bognor Regis, Pagham, Felpham, Barnham, and Yapton, with plans to expand in the future.

Sue said: “My brother, Peter, owns a Petpals location. He loves it and has been really successful!

Sue and Jon.

"We know that with the right work ethic, we can match his success.

"Having run an accountancy firm locally for over ten years, we want to continue to support the local community – but now we’ll be supporting our four-legged friends as well.”

While Jon is providing office support from home, Sue, joined by their beloved lurcher, Koco, said she is excited to get out and about and can’t wait to meet all the pet-passionate owners of Chichester.

She said: “I’ve recently completed my pet first aid training, so I can provide the best possible care.

“I know it will be a privilege to look after someone's pet, so I want to be best prepared for all scenarios.”

Jon said: “Having come from an accountancy background, it’s great to have industry-leading support so we can deliver the best pet-care possible.

“We wanted to pair ourselves with the best, so we could bring the quality of service our local community deserves.

“We already have our first staff member lined up, who has experience with a range of pets, and we can’t wait to grow our team as we get some regular customers.”

Petpals is the UK’s longest-established pet-sitting and pet-care franchise, with over 150 locations across the UK.“As we grow, we would love to expand the area we cover,” said Sue.

“We’re really driven to be able to offer Petpals’ award-winning services to our pet loving community.

"As dog owners ourselves, we want to give the experience we would want for Koco to all our customers and pets.