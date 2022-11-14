Chichester Joules store at risk of closure
Chichester’s Joules branch could face closure as the company heads towards administration.
The outdoor clothing and homeware shop, in East Street, is one of 132 shops across the country which could shut.
The company owners are said to be making plans to appoint administrators, putting 1,600 jobs at risk.
In the summer, Next had been in talks with Joules about buying a stake in the company but these came to a close in September.
Most Popular
What do you make of the news? Get in touch: [email protected]