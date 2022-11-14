Edit Account-Sign Out
Chichester Joules store at risk of closure

Chichester’s Joules branch could face closure as the company heads towards administration.

By Joe Stack
4 minutes ago
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 11:19am

The outdoor clothing and homeware shop, in East Street, is one of 132 shops across the country which could shut.

The company owners are said to be making plans to appoint administrators, putting 1,600 jobs at risk.

In the summer, Next had been in talks with Joules about buying a stake in the company but these came to a close in September.

East Street. Picture by Kate Shemilt

What do you make of the news? Get in touch: [email protected]

