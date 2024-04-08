Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Since August 2016 the Wednesday Market in Chichester has been located in the North and East Street precincts .

For the Wednesday Market, Bray Associates have been granted a Street Trading Consent which permits 50 market stalls. However, there has been some

Sam Theuma, the general market manager said: “From the Covid-19 pandemic, we struggled and lost a fair few traders, but each year since, we’ve gotten stronger and stronger.

Sam Theuma, Market Manager at Chichester's general market.

“This year for traders has been a bit hard to be honest. This has been mostly because of the weather. We’ve experienced a lot of it since October. It’s affected us because we’re an outside market, it’s going to affect us and people coming down. That being said, we’re resilient so we’ll survive this.”

Sam Theuma has also approached the council about the opportunity to have the markets on Saturdays in Chichester too, but has been reportedly been told that this ‘was not possible’. The Chichester Observer have approached The CDT for comment.

Catherine Hill, who runs a stall in the market echoed the manager’s comments on the success of the market this year. She said: “The main problem for us this year. Compared to last year, it’s made an impact for me personally.”