Chichester organisations given grants by local business

An initiative started in 2022 saw the company donate some of their profits to local organisations with ‘green’ or ‘eco’ projects coming up. The company also plants trees as part of this project, with over 260 trees planted in The National Forest. 164 of these trees were planted in 2023.

Wagner Renewables has been based in Sidlesham since 2009, distributing solar PV and renewables equipment across the UK, and internationally. 6 years ago the company branched out offering local installations.

This year, the company has awarded £2500 to 5 local organisations, each receiving £500 towards their projects. One of these projects is Wheely Wonders, a farm and forest school designed towards supporting children with additional needs, and their families.

Paul Sadler and volunteers from The Hidden Garden receive a cheque from Mark Osborne.

A spokesperson for Wellspring said: “Wellspring West Sussex is so grateful to Wagner Renewables for their funding towards our Wheely Wonders days, held just down the lane from Wagner at Applefield smallholding and run by Lizzie Baily MBE in partnership with Woodland Wonders Forest School.

"Children with additional needs and siblings get the opportunity for creative play and outdoor activities together with their parents - learning new skills, building confidence and taking home crafts to remember the day.”

Another project being funded is ‘The Hidden Garden’. Paul Sadler, the Environmental Coordinator for Selsey Community Forum explained: “The Hidden Garden, based in Selsey, is an organically run community garden looked after by a dedicated group of volunteers and is part of Grow Selsey a wider community food growing project.

"We run a variety of educational activities with young people, adults with learning needs and provide a space for groups from the community to enjoy the environment we have created. The garden is a space for both people and wildlife and we hope to inspire our visitors to take away ideas to create wildlife havens in their own gardens.

"We encourage people to swap seeds and plants with us, run a fruit harvesting project called Abundance and share produce we have grown with groups in the community run by Selsey Community Forum.”

One of the other recipients of the funding is Brent Lodge, a charity and neighbour that Wagner Renewables has had close ties with for several years. Alex Foster, who works at Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital said: “This kind of support will help massively with our environmental project - which aims to highlight and raise awareness of environmental issues in local schools and communities, whilst supporting them to make positive changes and empowering them to respect and protect their local environment and wildlife.

" Our workshops equip each child with essential skills and fascinating knowledge, as well as giving them a sense of responsibility and belonging which will contribute to a harmonious future for humans, the environment and wildlife to co-exist sustainably.

